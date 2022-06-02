Adam Svensson shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Adam Svensson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Svensson at 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Svensson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Svensson had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.