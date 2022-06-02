Adam Scott putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Scott hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 13th, Adam Scott's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Scott's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.