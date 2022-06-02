-
-
Adam Scott putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 02, 2022
-
Highlights
Adam Scott's third below the hole and birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Scott hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 13th, Adam Scott's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.
Scott got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Scott's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
-
-