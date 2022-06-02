Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.