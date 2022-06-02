Adam Long shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Long's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Long had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 3 over for the round.

Long got a double bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Long to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Long's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Long hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Long's tee shot went 218 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.