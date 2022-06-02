Adam Hadwin shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Hadwin's 190 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Hadwin got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hadwin's tee shot went 211 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadwin had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hadwin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hadwin's 78 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 over for the round.