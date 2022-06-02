Abraham Ancer shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Ancer chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 16th, Ancer missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Ancer had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Ancer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.