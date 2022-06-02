Aaron Wise shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Aaron Wise hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wise's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Wise hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.