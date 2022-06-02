Aaron Rai putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Aaron Rai hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 second, Aaron Rai's 143 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 3 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Rai had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.