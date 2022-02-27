William McGirt shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Honda Classic

William McGirt hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 66th at 7 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, McGirt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to even for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 2 over for the round.

McGirt his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McGirt to 4 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, McGirt's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, McGirt hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 4 over for the round.