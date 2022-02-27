Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 3 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Taylor's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 240 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.