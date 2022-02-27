Trey Mullinax shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic

Trey Mullinax hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Mullinax chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.