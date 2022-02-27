Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic

Taylor Pendrith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Pendrith hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 17th green, Pendrith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at even for the round.