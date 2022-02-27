  • Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Taylor Pendrith makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Taylor Pendrith sends in 21-foot birdie putt at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Taylor Pendrith makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.