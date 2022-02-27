Stephan Jaeger putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his day tied for 48th at 4 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stephan Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Jaeger's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.