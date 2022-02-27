  • Stephan Jaeger putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2022, Stephan Jaeger makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Stephan Jaeger pours in 24-foot birdie putt at Honda

