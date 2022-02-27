-
Shane Lowry posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the final round of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry sticks approach to set up birdie at Honda
In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Lowry finished his day in 2nd at 9 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Shane Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lowry had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Lowry's 177 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
