Sepp Straka shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Sepp Straka hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Straka's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Straka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Straka had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Straka's 179 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.