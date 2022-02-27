  • Sepp Straka shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Sepp Straka reaches in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole, moving to 10-under for the tournament to secure his first win of his PGA TOUR career.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka birdies the last in the rain to win at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Sepp Straka reaches in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole, moving to 10-under for the tournament to secure his first win of his PGA TOUR career.