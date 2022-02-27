Sam Stevens putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 final round in the Honda Classic

Sam Stevens hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stevens finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Sam Stevens chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stevens's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Stevens's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 120 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.