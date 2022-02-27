Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Honda Classic

Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ryder had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Ryder hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Ryder's 167 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.