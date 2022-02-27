Ryan Palmer putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Honda Classic

Ryan Palmer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day tied for 70th at 8 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Ryan Palmer had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Palmer's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Palmer chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Palmer at even-par for the round.

Palmer got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Palmer hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.