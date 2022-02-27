Russell Knox putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

Russell Knox got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Russell Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Knox chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Knox hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Knox's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Knox's 168 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 2 over for the round.