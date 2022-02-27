Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic

Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 48th at 4 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Sabbatini suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sabbatini at 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Sabbatini's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.