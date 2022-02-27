Roger Sloan shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic

Roger Sloan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 55th at 5 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Sloan's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 110 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 17th green, Sloan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 3 over for the round.