Robert Streb finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Robert Streb hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 72nd at 12 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Streb's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Streb chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Streb's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Streb's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Streb had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Streb chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Streb hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to even-par for the round.