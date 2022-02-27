  • Robert Streb finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb closes with birdie at Honda

