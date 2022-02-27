Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Honda Classic

Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Fowler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Fowler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the water, Fowler hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Fowler had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Fowler's 171 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.