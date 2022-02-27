Rick Lamb finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Rick Lamb hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lamb finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

Lamb got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lamb to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lamb's 101 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lamb to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Lamb his second shot was a drop and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Lamb had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lamb to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lamb hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lamb to even for the round.