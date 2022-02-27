Peter Uihlein shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Honda Classic

Peter Uihlein hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Uihlein finished his round tied for 61st at 5 over; Daniel Berger is in 1st at 11 under; Kurt Kitayama, Shane Lowry, Chris Kirk, and Sepp Straka are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Svensson is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Uihlein had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Uihlein's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Uihlein's his second shot went 213 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 67 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to 2 under for the round.