Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 64th at 6 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Rodgers's 190 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

Rodgers hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 2 over for the round.