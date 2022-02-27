Nick Watney shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Nick Watney hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Watney's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 3 over for the round.