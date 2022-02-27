Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 16th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 126 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Taylor's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Taylor hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.