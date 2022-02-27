Mito Pereira shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Mito Pereira hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Pereira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Pereira his second shot was a drop and his approach went 119 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Pereira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Pereira to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.