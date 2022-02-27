  • Matthias Schwab posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the final round of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Matthias Schwab makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthias Schwab makes short birdie putt at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Matthias Schwab makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.