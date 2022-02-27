Matthias Schwab posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the final round of the Honda Classic

Matthias Schwab hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Schwab finished his day tied for 7th at 3 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Matthias Schwab reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Matthias Schwab at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schwab had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.