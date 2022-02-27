Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Honda Classic

Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, NeSmith had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.