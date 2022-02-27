Martin Trainer putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

Martin Trainer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 48th at 4 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Martin Trainer had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Trainer's 149 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Trainer chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

Trainer hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Trainer had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trainer to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.