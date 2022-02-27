  • Martin Contini shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Martin Contini makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Contini makes short birdie putt at Honda

