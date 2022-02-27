Martin Contini shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Martin Contini hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Contini finished his day tied for 16th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Contini's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Contini to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Contini had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Contini to 2 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Contini hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Contini to 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Contini's tee shot went 218 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Contini got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Contini to even-par for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Contini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Contini to 1 over for the round.

Contini got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Contini to 2 over for the round.