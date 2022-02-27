Mark Hubbard finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day in 15th at 1 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.