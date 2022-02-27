  • Mark Hubbard finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Mark Hubbard makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Mark Hubbard rolls in 24-foot birdie putt at Honda

