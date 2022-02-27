  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes holes 34-footer for birdie at Honda

