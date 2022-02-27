-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes holes 34-footer for birdie at Honda
In the third round of The Honda Classic 2022, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 48th at 4 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.
After a 245 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hughes's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 over for the round.
