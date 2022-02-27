Lucas Glover shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Honda Classic

Lucas Glover hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Glover had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Glover's 174 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Glover's his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Glover reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Glover had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.