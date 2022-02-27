Louis Oosthuizen shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Honda Classic

Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Oosthuizen had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Oosthuizen's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Oosthuizen missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Oosthuizen's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Oosthuizen his second shot was a drop and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.