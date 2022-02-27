Lee Westwood shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic

Lee Westwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Westwood had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Westwood chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Westwood had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to 4 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Westwood hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.