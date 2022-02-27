-
Lee Westwood shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Westwood's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Honda
In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Lee Westwood makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Lee Westwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Westwood had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 2 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Westwood chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Westwood had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to 4 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Westwood hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.
