Lee Hodges putts himself to an even-par final round of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Lee Hodges hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Lee Hodges hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hodges's 189 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
