Kurt Kitayama shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Honda Classic

Kurt Kitayama hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day in 3rd at 8 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; and Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Kitayama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kitayama at even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kitayama hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.