Kevin Streelman shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Honda Classic

Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 16th at even par; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.