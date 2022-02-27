Keith Mitchell putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Keith Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Keith Mitchell at 2 under for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Mitchell at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Mitchell's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.