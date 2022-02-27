  • Keith Mitchell putts well in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Keith Mitchell makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Keith Mitchell rolls in 34-footer for birdie at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Keith Mitchell makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.