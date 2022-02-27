  • K.H. Lee shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyoung-Hoon Lee rolls in 25-footer for birdie at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.