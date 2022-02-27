K.H. Lee shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Honda Classic

K.H. Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 48th at 4 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.