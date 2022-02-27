Justin Lower finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Justin Lower hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 64th at 6 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

Lower got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lower's 98 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lower hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Lower's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lower hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.