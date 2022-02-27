Joshua Creel putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 final round in the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, Joshua Creel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Creel finished his day tied for 70th at 8 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

Joshua Creel got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joshua Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Creel's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.