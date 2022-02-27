  • John Huh finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2022, John Huh makes a 41-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    John Huh sends in 41-foot birdie putt at Honda

