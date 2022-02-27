John Huh finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, John Huh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Huh hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Huh at even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Huh's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Huh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Huh at even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Huh's 153 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Huh had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Huh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Huh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Huh at 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Huh his second shot was a drop and his approach went 125 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.