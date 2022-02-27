Jhonattan Vegas putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Honda Classic

Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Jhonattan Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jhonattan Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Vegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Vegas had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Vegas's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.