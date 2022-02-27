J.T. Poston putts himself to an even-par final round of the Honda Classic

In his final round at the Honda Classic, J.T. Poston hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 sixth, J.T. Poston's 199 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Poston reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Poston at 2 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Poston his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.