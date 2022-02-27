J.J. Spaun shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Honda Classic

J.J. Spaun hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Spaun had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Spaun's 189 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Spaun got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.