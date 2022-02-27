Ian Poulter shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Honda Classic

Ian Poulter hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 30th at 2 over; Sepp Straka is in 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kurt Kitayama is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Poulter hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Poulter's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poulter had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 3 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Poulter's 168 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.